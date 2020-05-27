The people in politics and media who have been screaming that the sky is falling, can't be too hopeful for a swift end to this nightmare. They have too much invested in catastrophe. It's what they've been warning us of and scolding us about for months. From blue state governors who hold grim, panic inducing daily press conferences, to media alarmists who seem to take pleasure in the public's fear and misery, they have a lot at stake. Federal relief dollars for the economies they've wrecked, reputations as solid, believable truth tellers, these people have a lot at stake. Many of these people are miserably unhappy souls and they want company, badly.

With a rapid news cycle, and another viral video or scandalous event, there won't be much time to dwell on their colossal miscalculation and misrepresentation. Owning up to your mistakes, not to mention affection for the US Constitution and liberty are in desperately short supply these days, so no careers are in real danger. Sadly, we've all been panicked into separate "safe spaces" but when the dust settles, this won't be the Armageddon they've predicted. A brief, alarming new health emergency for sure, but not at the magnitude they've whipped this country into a frenzy over. Which begs the question....

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

