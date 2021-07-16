Roselle Park, NJ judge: Take down profane anti-Biden signs or face fines and jail

Andrea Dick has a choice to make: take down the profane anti-Joe Biden signs from the fence in the yard she shares with her mother or pay a daily fine and see her mother possibly go to jail.

Dick lost her court battle with Roselle Park, which said the signs with the F-word violate a borough ordinance.

Up until now, Dick has been defiant and repeatedly said she will not remove them because she contended the ordinance applied to nudity. Now she's not so sure and is upset at the choice.

"I have until next Thursday to decide. Then they're going to hit us with a $250 a day fine. It could be up to $500 but they're starting off at $250. If I don't take them down it's at the judge's discretion to bump it. And my mom could do 90 days in jail," Dick told New Jersey 101.5.

Dick's mother owns the house which is near the Aldene Elementary School. Dick and her husband live in the home in order to look after her. Dick denied the borough's claim that kids walking to the school are exposed to the language and said only when attention was given to the signs did they walk past.

Roselle Park Mayor Joe Signorello told New Jersey 101.5 the ruling is a win for the borough and a win for common decency.

"We support obviously the expression of political speech. We don't support obscenities around the school and should this go to Superior Court we'll be there to defend our position," Signorello said.

The mayor said Dick has had pro Donald Trump signs hung on the fence which is not a problem.

"If she wanted to put a sign up that said 'I hate Joe Biden' that's much less profane than F Joe Biden," Signorello said.

Signorello is a Democrat running for the state Senate in the 21st Legislative District against incumbent Jon Bramnick.

"I don't plan on taking them down but I guess we'll wait and see what happens on Thursday," Dick said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

