ATLANTIC CITY — "The hottest new hangout destination" is up and running at the Tropicana.

The casino-hotel on Friday announced the opening of Game Up Lounge, which the property describes as a high-end arcade.

A soft opening occurred in July.

Located in The Quarter, a shopping and dining area of the Tropicana, Game Up Lounge has virtual reality machines, state-of-the-art pinball, basketball, air hockey, and deluxe arcade classics.

Fulfilling the "lounge" portion of its name, Game Up Lounge also features TVs and a snack bar that offers candy, chips, soda, juices, and more.

Game Up Lounge (Tropicana Atlantic City) Game Up Lounge (Tropicana Atlantic City) loading...

The new venue is in addition to the Tropicana's Family Fun Station, an arcade in the casino-hotel's North Tower.

Games are played using cards that can be loaded with credit or cash. The cards can also be used at the Family Fun Station. Players can accumulate points to redeem prizes.

"This new addition brings a fresh energy to our resort, offering both locals and visitors an innovative and social gaming experience that will have them returning again and again," said Joseph Giunta, senior vice president and general manager at Tropicana.

Sunday through Thursday, Game Up Lounge is open from 11 a.m. to midnight. The lounge remains open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Harrah's Resort opened an arcade for all ages in November. Lucky Snake operates daily at the former site of the Showboat.

