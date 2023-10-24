ATLANTIC CITY — If roulette and blackjack don't offer enough of a thrill for you, maybe air hockey and claw machines will do the trick.

Harrah's Resort has announced that The ARCADE, a brand new entertainment space, is set to open on Nov. 1.

It's meant to offer something to do for guests of all ages. The 5,300-square-foot space features more than 60 "supersized games," according to Harrah's.

The ARCADE at Harrah's Resort The ARCADE at Harrah's Resort loading...

The list of offerings includes Skee-Ball, air hockey, basketball, race car games, and an "epic claw machine" known as Big One Extreme.

The ARCADE also features immersive virtual reality games.

While you may be playing on casino grounds, you're not playing to win cash — just like any other arcade, you can accumulate points to eventually trade them in for prizes.

The ARCADE at Harrah's Resort The ARCADE at Harrah's Resort loading...

The games will be cashless, but you can load up a game card using credit card or cash.

The new venue will be open seven days a week at 10 a.m. It's scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and at 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

The ARCADE is located right near The Pool, an indoor swimming pool venue that transitions into a nightclub.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: A real hidden gem winery in South Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy