Another NJ wildfire breaks out in Wharton State Forest

A fire broke out in Wharton State Forest on Tuesday morning in the same area where 13,500 acres burned in June.

The New Jersey Forest Fire said the fire, dubbed the Maple Branch fire, had burned 40 acres and was 15% contained as of 3 p.m. Fire crews are lighting backfires along the edge of the fire to consume potential fuel for the fire.

Bulltown Road is closed along with Batso Village and Buttonwood Campground are closed. Hiking trails from Batsto Village are also shut down.

The fire is threatening seven structures as well.

Two much larger wildfires burned in Atlantic and Ocean counties in June.

A wildfire torched 13,500 acres in the Wharton State Forest, the state's largest fire in the past 15 years, on June 19. A week later on June 26, the Brickworks Fire burned 315 acres in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Manchester and Woodland Townships on. The cause of both fires is still under investigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey If you’re looking for a great farmers market, you have to visit the Summit Farmers Market. This year they have over 50 vendors, offering a large selection of great produce from various local farmers, lots of specialty foods and more. There is also plenty of free parking. My dog and I went for a visit last week and took pictures of what they have to offer.

Vendors Not Pictured:

Adventure Kitchen

Angel Planet Foods

Anita's Baked Wonders

Bull 'N Bear Brewery

Fit Fed Puppy

Foraged Feast

Hummus Boss

Jana's Jammy

Java's Compost

Kariba Farms

Louis Organics

Luxx Chocolat

Made with Clay

Mangalitsa

Our Woods Maple Syrup

Roaming Acres Farm

Spice Sisters

Stefan's Polish Foods

Sustainable Haus

Valley Shepherd Creamery

WoodsEdge Farm

The Summit Farmers Market will be open every Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will last until November 20th. The market is located at Park & Shop Lot #1 on the corner of DeForest Avenue and Woodland Avenue.

Below are photos of some of the local vendors joining the farmers market this season:



15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.