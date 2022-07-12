Another NJ wildfire breaks out in Wharton State Forest
A fire broke out in Wharton State Forest on Tuesday morning in the same area where 13,500 acres burned in June.
The New Jersey Forest Fire said the fire, dubbed the Maple Branch fire, had burned 40 acres and was 15% contained as of 3 p.m. Fire crews are lighting backfires along the edge of the fire to consume potential fuel for the fire.
Bulltown Road is closed along with Batso Village and Buttonwood Campground are closed. Hiking trails from Batsto Village are also shut down.
The fire is threatening seven structures as well.
Two much larger wildfires burned in Atlantic and Ocean counties in June.
A wildfire torched 13,500 acres in the Wharton State Forest, the state's largest fire in the past 15 years, on June 19. A week later on June 26, the Brickworks Fire burned 315 acres in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest in Manchester and Woodland Townships on. The cause of both fires is still under investigation.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm