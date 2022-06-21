As firefighters get a better handle on the Wharton State Forest fire that started on Sunday, more of New Jersey will smell the smoke and see the haze on Tuesday.

The fire that started Sunday morning in a remote area of Wharton State Forest continues to burn Tuesday morning and has consumed 12,000 acres of forest as of Monday night, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

The fire is on track to be New Jersey's largest since a fire that charred 14,000 acres near the Warren Grove firing range in 2007.

Firefighters have contained 70% of the fire and, depending on the wind Tuesday, could be close to 100% contained by day's end. But a shift in the wind means more of New Jersey will be aware of the fire.

"The wind direction is shifting today, from northerly to southerly. So more of New Jersey will probably experience the smoky smell, hazy sky, and poor air quality," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said.

Air quality in Toms River reached unhealthy levels, according to the NJ DEP air monitoring website.

The wind shift also brings an increase in humidity, which will help firefighting efforts. Heavy rain on Wednesday night will further help put the fire out once and for all.

Map showing the highest concentration of fine particulates found in heavy smoke. The brighter colors indicate where visibility and air quality are even greater concerns. Map showing the highest concentration of fine particulates found in heavy smoke. The brighter colors indicate where visibility and air quality are even greater concerns. (NOAA) loading...

Road, trail closures still in place

New Jersey Forest Fire Service Chief Greg McLaughlin on Monday said the cause of the fire has been determined not to be natural. But it remains under investigation whether or not the fire was intentionally set.

Route 206 remains closed from Chew Road to Atsion Road and Route 542 is still closed from Green Bank Road to Columbia Road.

Batsto Village's hiking and mountain bike trails are closed until further notice along with the Mullica River trail and boat launch. Fifty people, who were mostly campers and visitors, were forced to leave the area affected by the fire.

General location of the Wharton State Forrest fire. General location of the Wharton State Forrest fire. loading...

The Atsion Recreation Area, Mullica River Campground and Lower Forde Campground will stay closed on Tuesday.

Pinelands Adventures, where 18 structures are threatened, has suspended kayak and canoe trips.

"We do not have any expected timeframe as to when trips can safely resume, and ask for your understanding as we take this day by day and the fire is contained," the campground wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all of the fire and emergency services for the hasty response and continued battle."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

