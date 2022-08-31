Another NJ school board fights back against sexualizing kids (Opinion)

The fact that we are even having this debate is a sign of the surreal times we live in. It's also a glaring reminder that the Democratic majority in New Jersey has betrayed the principles that have had voters keep them in power for the past two decades.

As we approach the fall election on Nov. 8, there is a growing feeling that change is coming.

As I have been saying since the 2021 election, the change necessary to bring New Jersey back to normal starts at the local level.

Local elections matter. And local people are rising to the challenge.

As we head into the new school year, more and more school boards are stepping up to challenge the outrageous, graphic, and inappropriate curriculum that sexualizes kids in grade school.

Warren and Watchung are the latest to join the dozens already fighting back on behalf of parents, teachers, and kids.

In Watchung, although the curriculum itself passed, thanks to the courage of one school board member, Amber Murad, the radicals were locked from including it in the social studies classes where parents would not even have the option of "opting out".

Amber is running for County Commissioner and is one of the best candidates I've met in New Jersey. Strong, confident, and capable. Exactly what we need in towns and counties throughout the state.

Check out our conversation here:

If your school district is fighting back let us know by filling out a form HERE.

If you want to join the fight for normal and protect kids across New Jersey from this predatory behavior being pushed by radicals, join me and become a Citizen Signer on our "Parental Bill of Rights".

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

