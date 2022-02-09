These New Jersey candidates and parents are fighting the mandates (Opinion)

My friend Phil Rizzo who is running for Congress in New Jersey's 7th district is leading the charge to rally opposition candidates across New Jersey's 12 congressional districts.

The stance is simple. End the mandates. Never again allow the government to pick winners and losers. Every worker putting food on the table is essential. Kids are not pawns in a political game.

Here's a link to the pledge signed by now 10 candidates in our state:

Listen to my conversation with Phil Rizzo on Wednesday's show talking about the charade of masking kids and the control that the NJEA has over our schools.

The governor has given the NJEA another 30 days to bully local school districts into compliance.

So many cowardly political are claiming victory for the governor's announcement that the mask mandate will end. What they are hiding from you is that the mask mandate was actually EXTENDED, along with the governors' emergency orders, through March 7.

What they are lying about is that the governor has given the NJEA another 30 days to bully local school districts into compliance with an order that has zero credible evidence of keeping anyone safe, but plenty showing that kids are suffering tremendously.

One New Jersey parent, George Falcone, stood up to the school board and addressed the difference between BOE rules and the law. You'll see the cops stand down and the BOE member scurrying out of the room.

Is this how you expect elected officials to respond to disagreement and criticism?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.