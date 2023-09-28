School Board Members Matter in NJ (Opinion)

As we make our way around the state, the message of implementing common-sense policies to protect and empower kids, parents and teachers, we're meeting the next round of heroes fighting for our communities.

Too often people think that the way out of a mess is to have a person win an election at the top, President or Governor, and they'll usher in a new era of peace, prosperity and liberty.

Of course, a quick look at history, even recent history, shows that's not always the case.

I spoke in Jackson last on Wednesday night and reminded the audience that the lockdowns and vaccine push started with Donald Trump in the White House.

(AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File) (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr., File) loading...

Even if the Republican candidate in 2021 had defeated Phil Murphy, things may have well gotten worse.

Governor Phil Murphy gives the keynote address at New Jersey Alliance for Action’s 21st annual Statewide transportation Conference at Forsgate Country Club, Monroe Township on September 20 2023.(Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) Governor Phil Murphy gives the keynote address at New Jersey Alliance for Action’s 21st annual Statewide transportation Conference at Forsgate Country Club, Monroe Township on September 20 2023.(Rich Hundley III/Governor’s Office) loading...

The weak, cowardly candidate who ran a campaign infested with the old guard GOP back-room establishment snatched defeat out of the jaws of victory.

Jack and the insiders refused to commit to help get the masks off the kids, refused to support firefighters and cops who had their jobs threatened or eliminated for resisting the jab and failed to stand up for local leaders hoping for a Governor to undo all the mandates forced on businesses, families and health care workers from the Trenton administration.

By contrast in Virginia, the GOP candidates who went on to become Governor saw a turnout of nearly six in ten Virginians casting a vote.

In New Jersey?

Six in ten stayed home.

Senior woman putting hands behind head enjoying fresh air Six in ten New Jerseyans stayed home in the effort to elect a Governor. (Photo via fizkes) loading...

The solution for New Jersey? Strong local leaders rising above the partisan talking points to stand up for parents, families and our communities.

We saw the election of hundreds of new school board members in 2021 and hundreds more in 2022.

This year, we're at it again.

The common sense teams are on the ground supporting many fantastic local leaders who are taking up the challenge to serve on school boards across the state.

Stay tuned for my growing list of endorsed candidates and listen every morning for more information about how you can help me bring about critical change to save our great Garden State.

Evie Roderer

Running for Board of Ed in Stewartsville, Hunterdon County.

Anne Colucci

Running for re-election to the Roxbury Board of Ed in Morris County

Gregory Cohen

Running for school board in Brick, Ocean County

Matt Borowski

Running for school board in Manalapan, Monmouth County

Kristen Cobo

Leading a parent's rights group in Roxbury, Morris County.

Meet me on the trail by going to my events page here

Most affordable places to live in New Jersey SmartAsset released a study analyzing the most affordable places to live in New Jersey . The eighth annual study weighed several factors, including taxes, homeowners’ insurance, and home costs relative to the local median income.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom