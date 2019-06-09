Another NJ measles risk — this time in Cranford, officials say

CRANFORD — The state Department of Health is warning residents about a confirmed case of measles in a New York City resident who potentially exposed individuals in Union County, a little over a week ago.

Anyone who visited the AristaCare Health Services Corporate Office in Cranford at 245 Birchwood Ave on May 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., may have been exposed to measles, officials said.

If a person has been exposed, he or she is at risk if he or she has not been vaccinated or has not had measles. Individuals potentially exposed on that date, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as June 20.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

As of May 22, there were 14 confirmed cases of measles in New Jersey, 12 of which were associated with an outbreak in Ocean County, the second within months since fall 2018.

The second outbreak in Ocean County was declared over as of May 16 , as two incubation periods, or 42 days, had passed without a new case being confirmed.

Before this potential exposure in Cranford, the most recent measles alert in NJ involved Newark Liberty International Airport, as a traveler with a confirmed case of measles may have exposed others to the disease on May 8.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

The disease can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), and infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby, according to state health officials.

Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed.

"Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles,” according to state epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, who also said “Getting vaccinated not only protects you, it protects others around you who are too young to get the vaccine or can’t receive it for medical reasons. If you’re planning an international trip, the World Health Organization recommends that adults or adolescents unsure of their immune status get a dose of measles vaccine before traveling.”

​

