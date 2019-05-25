More measles exposure at Newark Airport in May

TRENTON — A traveler passing through Newark Liberty International Airport with a confirmed case of measles on May 8 may have exposed others to the disease as a outbreak in Ocean County was declared over.

The state Department of Health said the traveler who is not a New Jersey resident arrived at the airport's Terminal B and may have exposed others between 2 and 6 p.m. Those who were exposed could develop symptoms as late as May 29.

New Jersey residents who were onboard the flight with the traveler have been notified by their local health departments. The number of residents was not disclosed by the department of health.

Anyone who believes they were exposed should see their health care provider after calling first to make arrangements to ensure no one else is potentially exposed.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low infant birth weight.

Contagious travelers have potentially exposed others to measles at Newark Liberty several times during the Ocean County outbreaks.

The state health department also declared that the second outbreak in Ocean County to be over as of May 16. Two incubation periods since the last reported case, or 42 days, passed without a new case being confirmed. As of May 22, there are 14 confirmed cases of measles in New Jersey, 12 of which are associated with the second outbreak.

The CDC reported 880 cases of measles in 24 states as of May 17, the greatest number of cases reported in since 1994 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

Rockland County, New York, had 250 cases as of May 24. The New York Health Department reported 535 cases in Brooklyn and Queens.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5