Another NJ cop busted on underage sex-related charges

WALDWICK — A Bergen County police officer has been charged with trying to hook up with a girl he believed was 15 years old.

Peter Tuchol Jr., 28, was arrested Monday at his home in this borough and charged with second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree attempted child endangerment.

After his arrest, Tuchol was suspended from the Ridgewood police force.

Prosecutors say Tuchol was busted by an undercover agent who posed as girl in online conversations starting on Thursday. They say Tuchol arranged to meet up for sex.

He also was charged with possession of anabolic steroids and hypodermic needles.

Tuchol is the latest law enforcement officer in the state accused of sex-related crimes involving minors.

Joshua Padilla (PA Attorney General's Office)

In February, a Middlesex County sheriff's officer was charged with taking a 17-year-old girl to Pennsylvania where he had sex with her on camera, and later shared the video online. Joshua Padilla, 33, was busted after an undercover detective posed as a 14-year-old girl.

Howell police Sgt. Richard Conte at his detention hearing (Jason Allentoff, Jersey Shore Online)

A Howell cop was charged in the fall with with trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Richard Conte also was ensnared by an undercover investigator online, prosecutors said.

A Rockaway Township cop was sentenced to five years in prison last year after admitting to having sex with girls who were 15 and 17. In seeking leniency, Wilfredo Guzman's attorney told the judge that the officer had been diagnosed as "hypersexual."

In 2016, Brigantine cop Ralph M. Pereira was sentenced to five years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl while on duty.

Rybka Madison Borough

Madison cop Chad Rybka lost his job but didn't go to prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to getting a 17-year-old girl to send him nude pictures of herself.

Also in 2016, Glen Rock cop Eric Reamy was sentenced to three years in prison after sexting with two teen girls and also selling seven guns that police had confiscated.

