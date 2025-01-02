Another NJ brew pub has suddenly closed down

What on earth is brewing in the world of New Jersey’s brewpubs?

According to nj.com, in the past year places like Cherry Hill’s Forgotten Boardwalk Brewing Company, Hackensack’s The Alementary, and Somerdale’s Flying Fish Brewing Company have either closed down or been in deep financial trouble.

Now it’s announced that yet another brewpub has gone dark.

About a year ago, Ark Brew Pub in Lumberton was called out by state regulators and forced to close for several weeks. Earlier, in 2022, there were contentious problems with its liquor license and financial books. A $50,000 fine was imposed, which, according to Moorestown Patch, wasn’t contested.

Now it’s 2025, and recently, this message was posted on Ark Brew Pub’s website:

“After four years, it is with a heavy heart that Ark Brew Pub will be shutting its door effective immediately. To all our beloved guests and amazing staff, we thank you for all the memories. When one door closes, another door opens, and we have no doubt all of our staff will be moving on to bigger and better things. Whether it is in the hospitality industry or not, the relationships between staff and guests alike will last forever. To our beloved regulars, it was a blessing getting to know you and watching you turn from guests to friends and family.”

Nj.com said the brew pub is working towards refunding any purchased gift cards, but that wouldn’t be the case for cards won in contests at the establishment. No reason was given for the sudden closure.

