Another New Jersey town tells people to lock their cars

It seems like every few weeks there’s a news story about a rash of car thefts in New Jersey that culminates with the police in that town scolding residents to lock their damn cars. This week’s featured town is Old Tappan.

There have been several car thefts recently of high-end cars. ALL the vehicles stolen in the Bergen County municipality of Old Tappan had the key fobs left inside them AND were unlocked. In a 15-hour period alone there was one stolen car and two other attempts.

According to Patch.com, Old Tappan Police Chief Joseph Tracy is urging residents to remove all valuables from their car, lock the doors, and take the key fob with them. In other words, don’t be an idiot.

In all three attempts, a man wearing a black ski mask (in one attempted theft there were two suspects) just opened the door of the vehicle; in one case, the resident saw the man and chased him off with a rake, in the second attempt the thief stole a 2022 Mercedes (unlocked with the key fob left inside, of course), and the third attempt of another attempt of a Mercedes, but the thief was interrupted by the family’s 14-year-old son.

According to ABC7 New York:

"I was grabbing a water for my baseball camp in the morning and I saw a guy in a black ski mask about to get in my car with the door open about to stand in, and while it happened I screamed," a teen said. "I saw him jump in a red Corvette and drive away with his friend."

Officials urge residents to not hesitate to call the police department if something seems odd at (201) 664-1221, or dial 911 if you see a crime being committed.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey

Census 2020: The 20 biggest places in New Jersey A countdown of the 20 most populous municipalities in New Jersey, as measured by the 2020 Census.