First they demanded their students get vaccinated for COVID and now Rutgers University is demanding all 25,600 employees take the shot or lose their jobs.

We can debate whether the vaccines are an effective tool in preventing death and serious illness during the pandemic. The issue of vaccinating a large portion of the healthy, less vulnerable population is also a valid topic for discussion.

But there is no discussion. It's not allowed. When in the history of mankind has any problem been solved without open debate as to how to go about it? That has happened in history and the results weren't good.

People have real concerns over the need for the vaccine if they are younger and in good health or if they've been previously infected with COVID-19 and have natural immunity.

There are no exceptions to many of the rules about vaccination when it comes to COVID at universities, government agencies and healthcare facilities. Many people in New Jersey and in similar tyrannical states around the country face going through a medical procedure they feel strongly against or lose their livelihoods. It's disgraceful, outrageous and unthinkable to many Americans.

It is the biggest issue and story of our lifetimes and it's being ignored or pushed aside in the name of public health. This doesn't make sense and it doesn't make many Americans feel like they can trust, our government, media, the medical establishment, or any of our institutions. In this case, especially institutions of "higher learning."

Dennis Malloy