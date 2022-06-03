Another day, another disruptive threat against a high school in NJ

MONROE (Gloucester) — Williamstown High School was placed on lockdown and students were taken to another location after a threat was received on Friday morning.

Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Tom Gilbert told New Jersey 101.5 that township police and other agencies responded to the threat against the school in the Williamstown section.

The building was evacuated and arriving school buses were turned around. Classes have been canceled for the day.

"The kids have been safely and orderly removed and transported from the school and reunited for the most part with their families," Gilbert said. "In the abundance of caution we are following through on the event and the high school has been evacuated."

Nature of the threat not disclosed

Gilbert said no shots were fired and no one was injured.

He would not disclose the nature of the threat or how it was received except that it was brought to the attention of administrators.

Police are present at all the district's other schools where classes are in session.

Over 1,800 students from Monroe Township attend the school.

Fifth threat against a New Jersey school

It is the latest in a series of threats made against New Jersey schools following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

A 32-year-old Asbury Park resident was charged Wednesday after his mother overheard him make comments about shooting up a school "like in Texas."

Lakewood High School went into lockdown late Tuesday afternoon after police in neighboring Howell received a report claiming that a man had an assault rifle near the school. The report, however, was unfounded.

A threat made against Watchung Hills Regional High School sent the school into lockdown on May 25. The threat was determined to not be credible.

A 12-year-old student brought a .9mm caliber handgun to North Star Academy on Washington Street in Newark on Tuesday, according to Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara. The student was taken into custody.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

