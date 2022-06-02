ASBURY PARK — A 32-year-old city resident was charged Wednesday after his mother overheard him make comments about shooting up a school.

Police said they were contacted by the mother of William Bailey after he left her a message stating that he was going to "shoot up a school like in Texas."

All five schools in the district went into lockdown around 9:20 a.m. as police went to Bailey's last known address in Asbury Park. Officers located Bailey in the municipal lot about 20 minutes later.

Bailey has been charged with making terroristic threats. There also had been an active warrant for his arrest issued in Plainfield, according to Asbury Park police.

There has been a spike in threats made against New Jersey schools following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

Police respond to a threat at Lakewood High School 5/31/22 Police respond to a threat at Lakewood High School 5/31/22 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Threats made against other New Jersey schools

Lakewood High School went into lockdown late Tuesday afternoon after police in neighboring Howell received a report claiming that a man had an assault rifle near the school. The report, however, was unfounded.

A threat made against Watchung Hills Regional High School sent the school into lockdown on May 25. The threat was determined to not be credible.

A 12-year-old student brought a .9mm caliber handgun to North Star Academy on Washington Street in Newark on Tuesday, according to Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara. The student was taken into custody.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

