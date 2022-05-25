Day after massacre, NJ high school on lockdown over phone threat

WARREN TOWNSHIP — Less than a day after a gunman fired shots inside Texas elementary school killing 19 students and two teachers, Watchung Hills Regional High School was put on lockdown after a threat was made via telephone.

Superintendent Elizabeth Jewett said the lockdown was put in place out of an "abundance of caution" in accordance with district policies and procedures.

The threat was deemed to not be credible following a response from Warren Township police, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office and Somerset County Sheriff's Office.

"Threats to our students and staff are taken seriously, and we will always respond accordingly," Jewett said in a statement. "Our cooperative relationship with our law enforcement partners allowed the investigation to be conducted thoroughly and efficiently. We will have an increased police presence at the school throughout the week."

Jewett said the threat is under investigation by the Warren Township police.

Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin ordered law enforcement across the state to increase their presence at schools following the shooting.

The school has an enrollment of over 1,900 students from Green Brook, Long Hil Township, Warren Township and Watchung.

The HealthQuest Fitness Club on Route 31 in Raritan Township said on its Facebook page it was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon due to "police activity near the exterior of the building."

"Nobody in the building was ever in harms way, but we followed safety protocols for the sake of all members and staff present. We have been cleared to reopen by the Raritan Twp Police Department," the club wrote.

A message from the Flemington-Raritan School District said a suspect was taken into custody at the club following police activity. It also caused a delay in buses leaving the Francis A. Desmares School because of a pursuit.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

