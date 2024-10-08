Another contender for the BEST Italian food in NJ

It was a rare moment of a night open to have dinner with friends and family. After mentioning on air that I was on a quest to find the best bone-in veal parm in New Jersey, Patricia's of Holmdel posted on social media claiming to have the best and inviting us in.

We took them up on the challenge. Meeting Producer Kristen and her family, husband Ryan, her mom and dad, and her two great kids at the BYOB Italian place in Holmdel.

The first impression was great, lively atmosphere, plenty of parking, and outdoor seating. We sat at a corner table with plenty of room for all of us and the coming assortment of excellent food.

Owner Frank Brusco greeted us with a big smile and a welcoming, friendly, enthusiastic hello.

Jodi Spadea, Frank Brusco, Bill Spadea Jodi Spadea, Frank Brusco, Bill Spadea loading...

Although there were menus, Frankie sat with us for a bit and recommended the appetizer, pasta, and mains.

The octopus appetizer was perfectly tender and delicious. The pasta was incredible, the Bolognese was great

Bolognese pasta at Patricia's in of Holmdel Bolognese pasta at Patricia's in of Holmdel loading...

and the "Pasta Brusco" was the owner's creation — the broccoli, and breadcrumbs, really perfect.

"Pasta Brusco" at Patricia's of Holmdel "Pasta Brusco" at Patricia's of Holmdel loading...

Then the veal. A huge portion with the bone-in of course. Melty cheese, tender veal, it's a contender for the absolute best.

Bone-in Veal Parm at Patricia's of Holmdel Bone-in Veal Parm at Patricia's of Holmdel loading...

This unassuming restaurant located in a strip mall, with plenty of parking, is a perfect spot for a family gathering, holiday celebration, or date night. Special shout out to Jill and Jim, two listeners who were having dinner at the next table and stopped to say hi and deliver a gift to me and Jodi.

Thanks guys, you helped make a great night even better.

