Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail

GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday.

Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. on October 17, according to Glassboro police. After an argument, she drove toward a crowd of teens at the other end of the parking, went over a curb and intentionally struck the three girls, ages 13, 15 and 16.

The argument was triggered by the father of her child taking away her vape device, Assistant Gloucester County Prosecutor Jacqueline Caban told a judge, according to NJ.com coverage of the detention hearing.

A need to lash out

Rodriguez-Green had been taking medication to deal with her anger but could not during her pregnancy and subsequent breastfeeding, according to the NJ.com report. She

The judge said that the evidence was "overwhelming" against Rodriguez-Green but placed her on home detention and may travel to work, medical appointments and court businesses.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

