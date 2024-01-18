GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being struck Thursday morning by a driver who wasn't obeying a school bus's warning signs, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hickstown Road and Heatherwood Drive at around 6:30 a.m. and found a student of the Camden County Technical School — Gloucester Township Campus who was "seriously injured" after getting hit by a vehicle, officials said.

According to authorities, the girl was trying to cross Hickstown Road to get on her school bus. According to a preliminary investigation, the bus was completely stopped, with its red warning lights lit and its "stop" bar extended.

Gloucester Township Police Department Gloucester Township Police Department loading...

Police say a driver traveling westbound on Hickstown Road did not stop for the bus warning systems and hit the student as she crossed the street.

The driver stopped at the scene, according to police. New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the department to learn whether charges against the driver have been or may be filed.

The student was transported to Cooper University Hospital for care.

The scene was shut down for more than two hours for an investigation.

The school is implementing "necessary crisis procedures," officials said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5