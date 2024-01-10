70-year-old woman goes missing from NJ health care facility

🔴 Michelle Carroll was last seen on Friday

🔴 She had diabetes and mental health issues but does not have her medication

🔴 Police said Carroll liked two stores for shopping

MULLICA – Police are helping look for a diabetic 70-year-old woman who has not been seen since Friday.

Michelle Carroll is a resident at the Homestead Residential Health Care Facility on Weymouth Road in Mullica, according to Mullilca police. It is a rural facility with residents living in one of several houses.

The manager of the facility told NJ.com told Carroll that she been diagnosed with mental health issues and has diabetes but did not take her medication when she left.

Police said Carroll may be wearing a tan or black jacket carrying a large black bag. She frequently shopped at the Dollar General store on Route 30 in Elwood located less than a mile away and Walmart in Hammonton which is about 7 miles away.

Police asked anyone who has seen Carroll to call them at 609-561-7600.

