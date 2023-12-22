Suspect in NJ carjacking with a pipe apprehended
🚨Officials said the carjacking took place in the Blackwood Estates development
🚨Police issued a warrant for the suspect's arrest
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man wanted for carjacking a driver with a pipe was taken into custody Friday.
Gloucester Township police issued an arrest warrant for Ryan Verdi, 39, after he allegedly approached a Toyota 4Runner in the Blackwood Estates development Thursday morning holding a plastic pipe. Police said he ordered the driver to turn over their key fob and drove off.
Verdi's apprehension was announced by police Friday morning. He was charged with first degree carjacking.
Police did not disclose the circumstances of Verdi's apprehension or if the victim was injured.
Police said Verdi is from the Mullica Hill area but recently was living in the Blackwood Estates development.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
50 of the best holiday lights displays in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5