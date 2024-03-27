GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A fight between two mothers and their kids at a Camden County high school resulted in a minor injury to a school officer and required a response from township police, according to officials.

The two moms were arrested, and charges are pending against both juveniles.

The incident occurred in the afternoon hours of March 20 at Highland Regional High School, according to Gloucester Township police.

The school resource officer and multiple staff members responded to the front vestibule of the high school and found two students and their mothers actively fighting, police said.

During the incident, one of the mothers threw a small garden planter pot, which struck the officer and the other parent, police said.

And the other mother scratched the officer as he tried to intervene, police said.

According to an investigation into the matter, the mothers instigated the fight. And when one girl attacked the other, the moms got involved, police said.

According to police, the fight was broken up by the school's officer and staff prior to the arrival of additional officers.

The brawl was contained to the vestibule; the parents did not access the school's interior.

Both mothers and the school's officer had to be treated by EMS at the scene for minor injuries.

Brianne Mitchell, 41, of Clementon, has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, and simple assault. Krystal Turner, 38, of Blackwood, was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

Police are not identifying the juveniles involved.

It's not yet known what led to the fight.

