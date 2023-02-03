Mullica, NJ, man was letting dogs starve to death, officials say

Authorities say a man from Mullica Township is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after they received a tip that he was not caring for his dogs properly.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, 50-year-old John Roblin was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty and two counts of disorderly persons/failure to provide pets with adequate shelter.

Following a tip to police that Roblin was not caring for his dogs, police responding to his home discovered a severely malnourished dog and the body of a deceased dog in Roblin’s yard. The deceased dog appeared to have died from starvation.

Officials say the living dog was taken to the county animal shelter where it was treated for malnutrition and a skin condition.

The charges were the result of a joint investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Animal Cruelty Unit and the Mullica Township Police Department.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

