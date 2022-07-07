Boy saw his mother being killed in Mullica, NJ, relative says

MULLICA — Thousands of dollars have been raised for the funeral of a mother, whose son witnessed her violent death, according to a relative on GoFundMe.

Rayanne Reven, 53, was killed by Edward Reven, also 53, before he then killed himself early Monday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

The same relative who began the online donation drive that has raised several thousand dollars by Thursday evening also spoke on social media about the tragic death of her aunt.

“Police need to take domestic violence seriously. Now because you ‘didn't have enough evidence’ my aunts gone,” Taylor Esquilin said on her Facebook page.

When asked about whether a child had witnessed Rayanne Reven's death, prosecutors declined to comment on Thursday.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

