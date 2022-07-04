Mullica, NJ woman killed at home in murder-suicide, prosecutors say

MULLICA — A 53-year-old woman was killed at her own home in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Rayanne Reven and 53-year-old Edward Reven were found dead just after midnight on Monday morning outside the back of their home in Mullica Township, authorities confirmed.

Edward Reven was identified by prosecutors as the “suspect." A cause of death for either person was not immediately disclosed.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

