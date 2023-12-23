🚓 Cops were called to a fight at Highland High School

🚓 Around 100 students were in the area

🚓 Nearly a dozen cops were needed

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Moments before students at Highland High School could leave for winter break, a large fight broke out requiring a police response.

The "large fight" began around 11:45 a.m. Friday afternoon, according to Gloucester Township police. It was a half-day and schools in the Black Horse Pike Regional School District closed at noon on Friday, including Highland.

The school resource officer was completely overwhelmed as around 100 students gathered in the area. More than 1,100 students attend the high school on Erial Road, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

It's not clear how many students were onlookers and how many were actively fighting.

Ten police officers responded to help stop the fighting, NJ.com reported. According to the report, police spokesperson Lt. Paul Fisher said that the fighting was related to social media posts.

Police arrived to find three separate fights going on at the same time. They managed to bring the situation under control.

One student was injured in the fighting. Police said the student's injuries were minor.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Superintendent Brian Repici for comment.

