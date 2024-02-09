NJ woman raped and molested underage girl for years, cops say

🔴 The assaults happened between Sept. 2019 and Dec. 2023

🔴 Rebecca Coddington is a substitute teacher

🔴 None of the allegations involved a Runnemede student

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A substitute teacher was charged with sexually assaulting an underage girl “multiple times” at her home over four years.

Rebecca Coddington, 29, of the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, assaulted the girl at a private residence in Gloucester Township from September 2019 to December 2023, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said.

MacAulay did not disclose their relationship or explain how law enforcement became involved or who owned the home in Gloucester Township where the assaults reportedly took place.

None of the allegations involved a student in the Runnemede school district where Coddington teaches, according to MacAulay.

Superintendent Mark Iannucci told NBC Philadelphia she was hired through the staffing agency Kelly Services and was not on the district payroll.

According to a letter from Iannucci to parents, counseling is available for any student.

Coddington was charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, six counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. She is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing on Friday.

