An amazing nonprofit at the NJ Lottery Festival of ballooning this weekend

Big weekend show coming up!

I've been talking about it all week, the New Jersey Lottery Festival of ballooning is back in Readington. Big Joe Henry will be on hand Saturday broadcasting live from the big event.

We'll be marking the 40th Anniversary of the festival. Balloons launching, great music, vendors, food and important charities will all be on hand.

I'm happy to join the crowd by bringing a fantastic group to the stage, KC and the Sunshine Band! Before the show, stop by the dunk tank hosted by R.H.S.O.

This is a nonprofit charity named for Lt. Scott Oldenburg, a Readington Township police officer who died from Pancreatic Cancer at the young age of 42. Scott was a dad, husband, brother, son and uncle.

I talked to Lt. Oldenburg's brother, Trevor, on the show Friday.

He was a true public servant and friend to many. The charity, "Remember Henry Scott Oldenburg" raises money for pancreatic cancer research and for direct financial help to local families battling cancer.

Stop by and help if you can. Enjoy the weekend, enjoy the entertainment, enjoy the hot Jersey Summer.

The kids will be back in school and we'll be talking about holidays and snow soon enough.

For now, enjoy! Check out my schedule here and join me on the trail when I return from a couple of weeks off.

See you on Monday, August 14!

