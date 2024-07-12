An amazing new program for NJ adults with autism is huge news

If you have a child with special needs, especially if he or she is on the autism spectrum, you know what a challenge it is to get them help after high school.

After all, although a child becomes an adult, he’s always your child and a child on the autism spectrum often needs extra help after programs end when he turns 18.

But there’s some exciting news to share. The Monmouth Ocean Foundation for Children, MOFFC, Brookdale Community College, and the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners announce the grand opening of the Achieve Academy for adults with autism.

Monday, July 15th is the ribbon-cutting at the Wall campus of Brookdale Community College 800 Monmouth Blvd. in Wall Township.

This is a significant development because the Achieve Academy is filling a huge void in services and educational opportunities for adults with autism after they finish high school.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Finding quality continuing education and essential services like speech, occupational, physical therapy, and behavioral therapies can be a real headache—not to mention the financial and emotional stress it puts on families.

The Achieve Academy will undoubtedly alleviate so many of these issues by offering comprehensive support and resources.

I know so many parents who feel almost lost when it comes to options for their adult children and the main mission of Achieve Academy is to get autistic adults working.

Some might eventually work independently, others with a bit of support or an aide, and some may only manage part-time work due to needing additional services. The program collaborates with Medicaid and the New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services to ensure families can make the most of the allocations they receive when their adults age out of the traditional school system.

Since 1992, MOFFC has been all about supporting and enriching educational programs for local children with special needs. In the last 15 years, they’ve zeroed in on financially supporting programs that enhance the lives of students with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Achieve Academy for Adults with Autism is MOFFC’s biggest and most significant program yet, addressing the ever-growing need for continuing education for adults with Autism.

For more details about the Achieve Academy and the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, you can reach out to Lauren Brand at Lauren.Brand@co.monmouth.nj.us or call (732) 695-7800. Don’t forget to check out their website at MOFFC.org for more info.

