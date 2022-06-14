Amtrak Acela cuts hourlong NJ rush hour car trip to mere minutes

According to Google Maps, to drive the most direct, 17-mile route from the New Brunswick train station to the Princeton Junction station during afternoon rush hour could take more than an hour.
Meanwhile, on a regular Amtrak Northeast Regional train, the same trek takes just 12 minutes between those two stations — or one-fifth of an hour.
Although Amtrak's Acela service does not stop at either station, that travel time could be cut in half again thanks to infrastructure improvements the rail company announced Tuesday.
Part of the New Jersey High-Speed Rail Improvement Program, with a $450 million investment from the federal Department of Transportation, the upgrades to 16 miles of track between New Brunswick and South Brunswick will increase top Acela speeds through the region to 150 miles per hour, according to Amtrak.
Amtrak called it "the first of many speed upgrades" planned for the Northeast Corridor.
Additionally, new Acela trains to be rolled out in the fall of 2023 could inch that maximum speed forward to 160 miles an hour, Amtrak said.
Eight miles' worth of catenary between South Brunswick and Trenton are also currently up for improvement, with a target completion date of 2024.
Acela trains currently make New Jersey stops at Newark Penn Station, Metropark in Iselin, and Trenton.
