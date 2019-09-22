‘American Pickers’ coming to New Jersey and Philadelphia

You've probably heard the saying, "one man's junk is another man's treasure." Well, get your junk ready, because History Channel's popular show "American Pickers" is coming to New Jersey and Pennsylvania in November.

The show made the announcement on Facebook:

According to history.com, American Pickers stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns, meeting quirky characters and hearing their amazing stories."

New episodes start Monday, Oct. 21 at 9 p.m.

The website tvbythenumbers.com says that a recent episode of American Pickers was viewed by almost 3 million people.

If you have an item that you think the Pickers would be interested in, you're asked to email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST (1-855-653-7878).

