Amazon teams up with NJ pharmacy chain for Prime delivery

Online retail giant Amazon is live with a new partnership that offers same-day delivery from Rite Aid for Prime members.

The perk is occurring from only two Rite Aid locations in the U.S., according to the Amazon platform.

Amazon says on its website that there will be two-hour delivery windows available for same-day shipment.

Online shoppers can find almost everything they'd see on the shelves in store, but prescriptions would not be able to be shipped through the Prime service.

In order to take advantage of the service, shoppers have to live close to the Rite Aid at 104 12th Avenue in Newark, or a location in Burbank, California.

Not sure if you live close enough to the New Jersey location? Use this link and Amazon will let you know.

While shipments delivered via Prime are generally free, there are service fees attached to orders under $100 (between $2.95 and $6.95). Additional fees apply "on rush options," Amazon says.

"Tipping is completely optional," the site adds. "If you elect to leave a tip, the entire tip goes to your driver. You also have 24 hours to edit or change your tip after delivery."

