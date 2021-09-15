Amazon is hiring another 8,700 workers in 40 towns, cities in NJ
Amazon is adding 8,700 more staffers to its ranks of nearly 50,000 employees in New Jersey.
As of September, there are 19 fulfillment centers, 20 delivery stations and 22 Whole Foods Markets owned and operated by Amazon in the state, according to a company spokesperson.
Hiring for the new roles is already underway.
Jobs are available in over 40 cities and towns across the state, including in Burlington, Cranbury, Carteret, Edison, Monroe, Somerset and Robbinsville, among others.
Interested candidates can see all the regions with open positions online.
The company offers, on average, $17 per hour to start, along with “comprehensive health benefits, paid time off, up to 20 weeks fully paid parental leave and more,” according to the same spokesperson.
Another incentive is Amazon's Career Choice program, in which the company will pay full college tuition for its front-line employees, as part of a $1.2 billion investment to expand education and skills training for its U.S. workforce.