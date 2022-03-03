Amazon is closing its stores in NJ to focus more on Whole Foods

Amazon will close all its brick-and-mortar stores in the United States including three in New Jersey.

“We’ve decided to close our Amazon 4-star, Books, and Pop Up stores, and focus more on our Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, Amazon Go, and Amazon Style stores and our Just Walk Out technology," a company spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5. "We remain committed to building great, long-term physical retail experiences and technologies, and we’re working closely with our affected employees to help them find new roles within Amazon."

There was a Books store at Garden State Plaza in Paramus and Amazon 4-star stores at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford and the Willowbrook Mall in Paramus. A planned store at the Cherry Hill Mall never opened.

Closure dates will vary by location and be announced by signage.

More Amazon retail locations coming

The Amazon 4-star store was intended to showcase the devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games from that have been rated at least four stars from the top categories on Amazon.com. They do not have traditional checkouts cashiers and accept Amazon Pay via its mobile shopping app, Amazon gift cards, Amazon cash and credit cards as well as cash.

Amazon said it is committed to physical retail locations and will continue to develop new formats. One is a store called Amazon Style which will open two new stores near Los Angeles while two more Starbucks Pickup+Amazon Go stores are opening in New York City.

A dozen new Amazon Fresh stores will open in the United States and the U.K. Four of those locations are in New Jersey in Eatonown, Holmdel, Paramus and Woodland Park.

