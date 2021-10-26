More Amazon Fresh stores coming to New Jersey

It’s getting hard to keep straight what new grocery stores are going where in New Jersey, but two more Amazon Fresh stores are rumored to be coming to the state. The two new stores are planned for Homdel and Eatontown, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Amazon has already confirmed their first two stores in New Jersey for Paramus and Woodland Park.

Amazon’s foray into the supermarket wars is separate from its ownership of Whole Foods Markets; Amazon Fresh is a different concept entirely.

According to its website, Amazon Fresh is a “new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in store or online. We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all and FREE, same-day delivery for Prime members.”

One of the distinct features of the 18 Amazon Fresh stores already open in the U.S. is the “dash cart”: it’s a high-tech grocery cart that keeps track of the items you place in the cart and automatically charges your (on-file) credit card without ever going through check out lane.

The carts have screens that show you what you’ve got in the cart, keeping a running tally. You can also scan coupons and use Alexa through the screens.

The stores also have Alexa kiosks for information and pick up and return of items ordered off Amazon.com.

Amazon has not confirmed the two Monmouth locations and has not announced an opening date for the Paramus or Woodland Park stores.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

Early voting locations in each NJ county Each county in the state will have between three and 10 early voting locations, open daily for the 2021 general election from Oct. 23 through Oct. 31. The sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Sundays, when they will close at 6 p.m.