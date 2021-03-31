Amazon 4-star store is what’s new at American Dream mall

An Amazon store opening Wednesday is the newest retailer the American Dream entertainment complex.

This is the state's second Amazon 4-star store.

The store located in Court C, Level 2 of the complex showcases the devices, consumer electronics, kitchen, home, toys, books, games from that have been rated at least four stars from the top categories available on Amazon.com.

“Amazon 4-star stores are highly curated and designed to help customers discover products they will love,” Drew Sheriff, director of Amazon Physical Stores, said. “We’re thrilled to join the community in East Rutherford and introduce our local customers to Amazon 4-star.”

Customers are directed to products via signs that read "Trending Around New Jersey,” “Home Organization for a Fresh Start,” “Creative Activities for Kids,” and “Most Wished For on Amazon.com,” along with customer review cards with quotes from actual customer reviews.

Anyone is welcome to shop at the store not just Prime members. The stores do not have traditional checkouts cashiers and accept Amazon Pay via its mobile shopping app, Amazon gift cards, Amazon cash and credit cards as well as cash.

The store employs 20 people.

There is also an Amazon 4-star store at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

There are currently seven amusement areas open at American Dream plus an NHL-regulation skating rink and 100 retail stores and restaurants.

