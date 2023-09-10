Amazing brand new seafood restaurant in NJ

I’ve had a seafood craving for about a month now. I’m not sure why. Maybe it’s because every time I’ve opened Tik Tok I see these videos of people catching lobsters and crabs.

Needless to say my craving has been going on for a while now.

This weekend my family decided to try a new restaurant in Westampton, New Jersey called Marblehead Chowder House and let me tell you it did not disappoint.

They’re located at 1920 Burlington Mount Holly road in Westampton NJ.

They’re in the same building that the old restaurant Charlie Browns restaurant used to be at.

They’ve made plenty of renovations to the inside so it looks brand new.

The food was outstanding. I had everything from crab and lobster pierogis, lobster tail, and crab fried rice. It was all so, so good.

It’s nice to be able to have a seafood restaurant in my area now. It’s something that we haven’t had for some time.

Marblehead Chowder House more than gets the job done. Especially for a seafood craver like myself.

They’ve got a great speciality drink menu as well in case you’re looking for something different.

I went with just a simple Corona, but they've got everything from margaritas to mojitos and even a good selection of mules.

So not only do they have great seafood but they've got a great drink menu as well. This past weekend was my first time ever going there but I'd highly recommend it to anybody who wants a nice night out for some seafood.

