All the must-visit NJ restaurants featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’

Guy Fieri at times is the face of Food Network. The restaurateur turned food reality TV star became most famous for his trek across America for the most interesting Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Guy is a busy man producing never-ending content for TV in addition to co-owning three restaurants in California. He has also licensed his name to restaurants in New York City and Las Vegas.

Fieri has featured 25 Jersey eateries on DDD.

Every Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives