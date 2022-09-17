Ready for some spooky fun? Tell all of your Halloween loving friends that the New Hope Railroad is hosting a Halloween event like no other.

All aboard. You'll go deep into the woods on the Haunted Train Ride. Yikes.

It's a 40-minute ride, which is plenty of time for lots of scares and screams.

The New Hope Railroad website describes it best:

"Take a 40 minute ride on the dark side onboard the Haunted Halloween Train. Do you trust yourself to be at the mercy of your own nightmares? When this train leaves the safety of the station, you are tossed into the hands of the unknown. Our creatures are sure to frighten the strongest of heart, and test the nerve of all onboard. So, climb aboard this haunted train ride that's guaranteed to send chills shimmying up and down your spine on an October adventure you won't soon forget."

You want to go, don't you?

The Haunted Halloween Train will ride weekends throughout the month of October. You can check out the dates here.

There are a bunch of ride times: 7:20pm, 8:30pm, 9:40pm and 10:50pm. You're asked to show up about 20 minutes before your scheduled time.

E tickets are available. Click here to reserve your seats on the train.

Incase you're wondering if this is for your little ones, the New Hope Railroad recommends this ride for ages 13 to adults.

My husband loves everything about Halloween and can't wait to hop aboard this Haunted Train. Me, on the other hand am a complete scaredy cat and will be screaming the whole time. Lol.

Happy Halloween.

