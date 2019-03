All 207 towns where the NJ texting crackdown begins Monday

They say they're not messing around anymore. In New Jersey distracted driving is the number one contributing factor to car accidents and texting while driving needs to stop. A first offense can cost you up to $400. Are they serious about enforcement as a massive 3 week crackdown launches Monday? Last year's crackdown saw 13,146 tickets written for cell phone use and texting while driving. You bet they're serious .

Here's a list of all the towns in New Jersey that received federal grant money to conduct the "U Text. U Drive. U Pay." effort. This is happening April 1 through April 21. You've been warned.

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Absecon

Atlantic City

Egg Harbor Township

Galloway

Hamilton

Hammonton

Northfield

Stockton University

BERGEN COUNTY

Bergenfield

Carlstadt

Closter

Edgewater

Elmwood Park

Fair Lawn

Fairview

Fort Lee

Franklin Lakes

Garfield

Glen Rock

Harrington Park

Haworth

Leonia

Lodi

Lyndhurst

Montvale

Oradell

Palisades Interstate Parkway

Palisades Park

Paramus

Ridgefield Park

Ridgewood

South Hackensack

Teaneck

Upper Saddle River

Woodcliff Lake

Wyckoff

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Bordentown

Burlington County Sheriff

Burlington Township

Cinnaminson

Delanco

Delran

Lumberton

Medford

Mount Laurel

New Hanover

Pemberton

CAMDEN COUNTY

Barrington

Bellmawr

Berlin Township

Brooklawn

Camden County Metro

Cherry Hill

Chesilhurst

Gloucester Township

Haddon Heights

Lawnside

Lindenwold

Merchantville

Pine Hill

Stratford

Winslow

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Cape May Lower

Wildwood

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Bridgeton

ESSEX COUNTY

Belleville

Bloomfield

Fairfield

Maplewood

Millburn

Montclair

Nutley

West Orange

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Clayton

Deptford

East Greenwich

Franklin

Glassboro

Greenwich

Harrison

Logan

Mantua

Monroe

Paulsboro

Pitman

Washington

West Deptford

Westville

Woodbury Heights

Woodbury

Woolwich

HUDSON COUNTY

Bayonne

Jersey City

North Bergen

West New York

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Clinton

Clinton Township

Flemington

Franklin

High Bridge

Lambertville

Lebanon

Raritan

Readington

West Amwell

MERCER COUNTY

East Windsor

Hamilton

Hightstown

Hopewell

Lawrence

West Windsor

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Dunellen

Edison

Middlesex

North Brunswick

Old Bridge

Piscataway

South Brunswick

Spotswood

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Allentown

Asbury Park

Atlantic Highlands

Deal

Eatontown

Englishtown

Freehold Township

Highlands

Keansburg

Keyport

Manalapan

Matawan

Middletown

Neptune

Red Bank

Sea Girt

Spring Lake Heights

Union Beach

West Long Branch

MORRIS COUNTY

Boonton Township

Chester Township

Florham Park

Hanover

Harding

Jefferson

Mendham

Mendham Township

Morris County Park Police

Morris Plains

Morris Township

Mount Olive

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Randolph

Rockaway

OCEAN COUNTY

Barnegat

Bay Head

Brick

Harvey Cedars

Jackson

Lakehurst

Manchester

Ocean Gate

Ocean

Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant

Seaside Heights

Ship Bottom

Stafford

PASSAIC COUNTY

Bloomingdale

Clifton

Haledon

Hawthorne

Little Falls

Passaic

Woodland Park

SALEM COUNTY

Pennsville

SOMERSET COUNTY

Bedminster

Bernards

Bernardsville

Bound Brook

Branchburg

Bridgewater

Far Hills

Franklin

Green Brook

Hillsborough

Manville

Montgomery

North Plainfield

Peapack Gladstone

Raritan

Somerset County Sheriff

Somerville

South Bound Brook

Warren

Watchung

SUSSEX COUNTY

Hamburg

Sparta

Verona

UNION COUNTY

Berkeley Heights

Cranford

Elizabeth

Hillside

Linden

Union

WARREN COUNTY

Mansfield

