Alicia Keys’ huge loss on NJ home: A look inside the mansion

Superstar Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beatz have been burned in a seller’s market in finally selling their home in Englewood, New Jersey. They’ve been trying to sell this property off and on for nearly a decade.

The reason they wanted to part with the 32-room, 25,000-square-foot home? It was not enough room.

Huh.

Anyway.

They bought the mansion for $12 million. When they first tried to sell in 2015 the ask was $14.9 million. It’s dropped in price over the years as it went on and off the market. Finally, during a seller’s market no less, the famous couple sold it recently for only $6 million. That’s a $6 million loss.

But honestly, since this place was just so small with them living on top of each other, with five kids between them trying to somehow share 25,000 square feet, I’m sure they’re just glad to be rid of it.

Wouldn’t you be? Take a look inside.

A look inside Alicia Keys’ mansion

