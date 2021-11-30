Air travel woes continue for New Jersey travelers (Opinion)

If you travel by air there is no shortage of things to be concerned about. Delays, poor service, security, cancelations, and the absurdity of wearing a mask unless you're eating and drinking.

Of course, issues with air travel started before the COVID nonsense. For decades people have had issues with air travel looking at it as a "necessary evil." Some of you remember a few years ago when my daughter popped into the studio to talk about her flight experience traveling back from London.

I've talked about how my wife gets pulled out of line on every flight that we've taken in the past ten years for "extra security." At Heathrow a few years back, the British security officers told her to blame our government for not cleaning up the security lists.

Anyway, for me, it was the absurdity of the mask that got me to self-select on my own personal "no-fly" list. Simply won't wear a mask. In addition to the overwhelming evidence that I've been presenting regarding masks, in my opinion, the mask is at best useless and at worst harmful.

For me, not wearing it is my stand for real science and against arbitrary government and corporate power. I took my stance so seriously that I bought an RV to travel. And I'm not looking back.

Spadea in his RV

That said, my daughter lives in London and has to endure the absurdity and inconvenience of air travel as does my son who is in school in Southern California. His return trip from the Thanksgiving holiday reinforced my point. The flight was diverted to an airport four hours north due to a "weather issue". Things happen and if handled properly there's no reason to be mad. But the airline of course mishandled the situation allowing only a few passengers without checked bags to board the one and only bus headed to the original destination.

To make matters worse, they said that there would be no bus the following day and the rest should consider taking rideshare. Then they told him they can't guarantee he'd be reimbursed. Shouldn't the basic premise of having a ticket from one destination to another be enough to guarantee arrival in the city you paid to travel to? I guess not in the day of pandemic protocols. I can tell you that I intend to help him recoup every dollar. I'll keep you posted.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.