Spadea’s weekly must reads: masks, vaccines and taxes in NJ (Opinion)

Here are some of the most important things I read this past weekend. Read, understand and then join me in the fight to get NJ and the country back to normal.

The virus is simply small enough to effectively pass freely through your mask. (Read HERE)

And depending on the mask, you may be letting most of the outside in and the inside out! (Read HERE)

And the mask is not good for your health. (Read HERE)

Now we learn that distance inside doesn't matter. (Read HERE)

Oh and COVID is simply not as deadly as the corporate media wants you to believe. (Read HERE)

Here's a great organization in NJ if you and your family are struggling to put food on the table. (Read HERE)

And if you need legal help to fight mask mandates at work or school and don't want to be forced to take the experimental vaccine. (Read HERE)

If you had a reaction to the COVID vaccine, please help us spread truth and report it here. (Read HERE)

Yes, the CDC allowed the J&J shot to continue, despite investigating more deaths. (Read HERE)

Demand for the vax in states that have opened is dropping. (Read HERE and HERE)

Here's an article I wrote about one of the first things a new governor should do to turn around our financial crisis in NJ. (Read HERE)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

