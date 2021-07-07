‘Aggressive’ swan in NJ targeted for death: Brick residents fight to save its life

BRICK — Federal wildlife management officials say they plan to euthanize a male swan in that has been deemed too aggressive.

But some township residents are hoping to save the bird's life, urging it be relocated instead.

Residents told News 12 New Jersey that the swan is simply protecting its young in Brick's Seawood Harbor. But the U.S. Department of Agriculture said the bird is too aggressive. When that happens, the solution in most cases is to trap and kill the swan.

Other neighbors have also said the swan's aggressive behavior has been fueled by people taunting and badgering the bird and its family. Fast moving water vehicles don't help, either, because the swans get defensive.

The only way the swan could be saved is if the state Division of Fish and Wildlife issues a permit allowing relocation. If not, the bird will be killed.

Time is running out for the swan as Brick residents plead with Mayor John Ducey to help obtain a permit to allow the swan family to be relocated.

Ducey told New Jersey 101.5 that he heard about the swan last week from a concerned resident. The unidentified woman told the mayor about a great plan to relocate the swan to the Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township and that she would be funding the relocation.

When Ducey learned that a permit to relocate is necessary from the state Fish and Wildlife, he said he has been working to get that permit going.

"I have been advised that a biologist is reviewing the matter. Hopefully the hard work pays off and Popcorn Park Zoo receives the permit to relocate the swan," Ducey said.

John Bergmann, director of the Popcorn Park Zoo said he is aware of the situation and is willing to assist capturing the bird or finding a proper refuge.