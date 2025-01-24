🔻2-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead

🔻NJ woman, 34, killed

🔻NJ man, 23, faces charges

A 23-year-old Carteret man has been criminally charged following a recent crash that killed a 34-year-old female driver.

On Jan. 11, Carteret police responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on the West Carteret Bridge on Roosevelt Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Infiniti driver Cristina Flores, of the Avenel section of Woodbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. The model of the Infiniti was not immediately disclosed.

The driver of a Toyota Camry, Jair Montero-Moran, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he remained with serious injuries.

Cristina Flores (Rodrigo Nunez on behalf of Mariela Olmedo-Flores via GoFundMe) Cristina Flores (Rodrigo Nunez on behalf of Mariela Olmedo-Flores via GoFundMe) loading...

Flores had been visiting her parents and was driving home, where she lived with her grandparents, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up for her family.

A GoFundMe campaign created by a relative of Montero-Moran said that he suffered two broken legs and was undergoing surgery.

Carteret (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Carteret (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Investigators with Carteret Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office have now found that Montero-Moran caused the crash.

On Thursday, he was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree vehicular homicide.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area was asked to contact Detective Eric Guzman of the Carteret Police Department at 732-541-4181 or Detective Matthew Colonna the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3354.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

NJ road deaths by county, 2023 According to New Jersey State Police, 574 fatal crashes occurred across the state's 21 counties in 2023. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia