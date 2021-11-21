After shots fire in ‘road rage’, Brick, NJ police search for red pickup truck

BRICK — Police have asked for the public’s help after a road rage incident, in which shots were fired from a pickup truck at a second car on Saturday evening.

Around 7:45 p.m, Brick Township police responded to a report of shots fired at the red light at the interchange of Routes 70 and 88.

Officers recovered a bullet from the front passenger side door frame of a vehicle. The driver was not hurt.

Police said the suspects were described as two white males in their late 20’s to early 30’s, driving a “newer model red pickup truck with an extended cab.”

The two vehicles had both been traveling on Brick Boulevard, according to police, and as they proceeded onto Route 70 east, the truck passed the other driver, then “brake checked” him several times — stopping short in front of the moving car.

While stopped at the red light at the interchange of Routes 70 and 88, a man in the truck fired three rounds toward the passenger side of the other vehicle.

The truck then took off further eastbound along Route 70, running several red lights in the process, police said.

Police have asked for information from any potential witnesses, including anyone with a working dashcam who was traveling on Brick Boulevard south and Route 70 east between 7:35 p.m. and roughly 8 p.m.

Anyone with possible footage or information can contact Det. Ryan Talty at 732-262-1170 or rtalty@brickpd.com.

Escalated road rage

It's the second incident involving shots fired between moving vehicles reported since Thursday.

A driver on Route 78 in Warren County said that a trucker fired a shot at his car in a road rage incident during the Thursday morning commute, according to State Police.

Responding troopers saw a hole in the person's windshield that appeared to be consistent with a shot fired from a tractor trailer, while the driver was unharmed.

Back in July, a separate incident involved shots fired at a woman driving a Toyota Camry, along Route 78 near Route 287.

That driver said the gunfire came from a black SUV with Pennsylvania plates.

Inventions you probably didn't know are New Jersey born

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Red flags for someone who claims to be from New Jersey

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles In New Jersey