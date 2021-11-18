Trucker fires shot at car on Route 78 in Warren, NJ road rage, police say

WARREN TOWNSHIP — A driver on Route 78 told State Police that a trucker fired a shot at his car in a road rage incident during the Thursday morning commute.

Troopers responded to Hillcrest Road off Exit 40 in Warren Township around 8:30 a.m., and saw a hole in the caller's windshield that appeared to be consistent with a shot fired from a tractor trailer, according to State Police spokesman Alejandro Goez.

The driver was not injured.

Law enforcement caught up to the tractor trailer just over an hour later, on eastbound Route 80 near Exit 30 for Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington.

The driver was arrested, according to police, who said charges are pending. An identity was not released as of Thursday afternoon.

Violent drivers

Just last Friday, a North Carolina man in a minivan was accused of threateninh another driver with a handgun before leading police on a chase across several major highways, including Routes 287, 78 and the New Jersey Turnpike.

This past summer along Route 78, a woman driving westbound said a person in a large, black SUV with Pennsylvania plates fired at her Toyota Camry in an apparent road rage incident on July 7, police said.

Sketch of suspect who shot in July at a car on Route 78 (NJ State Police) gun shots in car (Haylee Drake)

State Police asked anyone with information about Thursday's encounter to contact them at 609-882-2000.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Somerset County Located in Bernardsville Boro, the 25,000+ square foot home is now listed at $14.95 million. The home has six bedrooms, 12.5 baths, and over 32 acres. Some features of the property include a two-story library, a guest house, a sauna, a pool, and a 16,355+ bottle wine cellar. Property taxes for the home were $145,150 in 2019.