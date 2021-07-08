BEDMINSTER — A Route 78 road rage incident on Wednesday evening ended with a car getting shot, according to State Police.

A driver reported to State Police that she was fired upon while driving her Toyota Camry on westbound Route 78 near Route 287. The driver said the gunfire came from a black SUV with Pennsylvania plates about 8:25 p.m.

Police said the shots were fired following a road rage incident but the circumstances of the incident were still under investigation.

The woman's sister posted pictures of bullet holes inside and outside the car. She said three shots were fired at her sister's car.

This would be the latest road rage incident involving gunfire in recent weeks.

State Police reported two shootings on Routes 55 and 295 on June 20. Two shots were fired at a white SUV in the southbound lanes Route 55 in Vineland around 1 a.m. after a road rage incident.

Several hours later a man told State Police he was shot in the hand when while driving on Route 295 in Camden County. Investigations into both incidents are still open, according to Sgt. Lawrence Peele.

Police asked anyone with information about the Route 78 shooting to call 908-730-7042. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach

Stunning Jersey Shore rentals, steps from the beach Here are 10 houses along New Jersey's coastline for an Insta-ready beachfront staycation.